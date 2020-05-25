Missing Person, Hamilton
Monday, 25 May 2020, 11:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton Police are appealing for the public’s help to
locate missing 17-year-old Nugi Reeves.
Nugi, who is
about 170-185cm tall and of thin build, was last seen in the
Hillcrest area on Friday afternoon.
At the time he was
wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the
arms, blue jeans, Converse high top sneakers, a black beanie
and was carrying a black backpack.
Nugi may still be
in the Hamilton area but has connections to
Auckland.
Anyone who may have seen him or have any
information on his whereabouts is urged to 105, quoting file
number 200522/2122.
You can also view this release,
including any images, on the NZ
Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/missing-person-hamilton
