Input Sought On Nawton Skatepark And Playground Project

Hamilton City Council is inviting community feedback on a planned upgrade to the skatepark and playground at Nawton’s Elliot Park.

The project is part of the Council’s playground renewals programme. Playground renewals focus on making sure the city’s play spaces and equipment are still working well. Ageing assets are replaced and opportunities are taken to improve playgrounds.

The Council is proposing to refurbish and extend the Nawton skatepark to add more features. The playground beside the skatepark will be replaced, with new equipment, seating, tables, more shade and a half basketball court added.

The skatepark upgrade has been designed with input from Htown Skate Project and the park’s regular skaters.

The Council is seeking feedback from the community on the proposed design. Consultation closes on 15 June.

People can provide feedback through the Hamilton City Council website at Hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay or by completing a feedback form available at libraries, the Western Community Centre and the Council’s central city offices.

Construction is due to begin in July 2020 and be finished by December. The playground will be closed during this time.

See the proposed design here.

© Scoop Media

