Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton ‘Under-Laned’ When It Comes To Swimming

Thursday, 25 June 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton is “desperately under-laned” when it came to swimming facilities, with insufficient swimming lanes for a growing population, says Mark Bunting, Chair of Hamilton City Council’s Community Committee.

Cr Bunting was commenting during yesterday’s (24 June 2020) consideration by the Committee of a report on the Municipal Pools in Victoria St.

The Municipal Pools were closed in 2012. In June 2015, Hamilton City Council voted to permanently close them due to safety and structural concerns.

The Council applied in February 2019 for a resource consent to demolish the pools. The consent process included a two-day hearing in November 2019, chaired by an independent commissioner.

Yesterday staff reported the Council had received consent for demolition. The consent is valid for five years.

In his decision, the commissioner noted the site “has reached such a stage of deterioration that it is considered unviable and impractical to refurbish it for public swimming purposes”. The staff report said the existing buildings were unstable and unsafe.

One of the conditions of the resource consent is preparation of a site restoration and interpretation plan (SRIP) by an independent party.

That process will include workshops with the people and groups who made submissions to the resource consent hearing with the aim of capturing the pools’ social history and ideas on how this can be reflected in the site’s restoration.

Council staff noted possibilities included the use of salvaged materials in the site’s redesign and plaques and signs acknowledging Municipal Pools personalities.

The Municipal Pools were built in 1912 and have a Category B Heritage ranking in the Operative Hamilton City District Plan.

The Community Committee approved the preparation of a site restoration and interpretation plan and detailed design for demolition of the pools in 2021/22.

Councillors noted development of the Municipal Pools site and the wider issue of Hamilton’s aquatic provision would be decided through the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan process.

Cr Bunting said the city’s aquatic offering needed to be addressed as a priority. “We will be working hard to put a very strong aquatic plan in place before the Long-Term Plan.”

Councillors referred the issue of the future of the Municipal Pools site to the Central City and River Plan Advisory Group chaired by Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor, noting it was important the future of the site was considered as part of central city rejuvenation plans.

Demolition of the pools was budgeted through the 2018-28 Long-Term Plan. Several advocates for the preservation of the pools presented at the public forum before yesterday’s meeting.

The Community Committee also approved further community feedback on the location of the city’s first fenced dog park.

The new dog park could be incorporated into an existing park with three options to be put to the public: Resthills Park in Glenview, Tauhara Park in Callum Brae and Minogue Park in Forest Lake. The parks are already designated off-leash spaces. Innes Common is no longer being considered after feedback from residents last year and further investigation of options.

Providing more areas to exercise dogs is a key part of Hamilton’s plan to be a dog-friendly city. Results from the feedback process will come back to the Community Committee for consideration.

Speaking on Hamilton’s community-led Age Friendly Plan, Dame Peggy Koopman-Boyden encouraged Councillors to consider the needs of older people in all the decisions they made on behalf of the community.

She said they should be loud and proud about the Age Friendly Plan. It was a major factor in Hamilton becoming the first New Zealand city to be included in the World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age Friendly Cities and Communities.

“We’re the youngest city in the country with the most progressive age-friendly plan,” Cr Bunting noted.

The Hamilton Age Friendly Group, chaired by Dame Peggy, monitors progress against the plan, which is a collaborative effort involving more than 20 organisations.

The Committee will receive an update from staff by the end of 2020 on options for reviewing the plan. A staff report noted most of the actions in the plan were started or completed.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Negating Covid-19 Success, And K-pop’s Links With Black Activism

National MP Michael Woodhouse took his party’s credibility to a new low this morning via his inability to prove his claim that a homeless man had managed to freeload for 14 days inside a quarantine hotel in Auckland. Perusal of the CCTV footage has failed to provide any sign that the homeless man exists, but hey no worries. As Woodhouse told Morning Report : “The abscence of any evidence that it did occur is not evidence that it didn’t occur.” Think about that for a moment. The fact there is no evidence the moon is made of green cheese is not evidence that it isn’t, right?.. More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 