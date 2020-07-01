Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investment In Central City River Path Starts Now

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 10:24 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Phase one of a multi-million-dollar investment in the central city river path is now under way to provide Hamiltonians with a safe and accessible path network connecting the city’s green spaces.

An on-site karakia held earlier this week (Monday 29 June) officially marked the start of repairs to the Te Awa River Path between Fairfield Bridge and Waikato Museum.

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor says he’s pleased to see work on the popular path network begin as part of a wider project to improve the river path and embrace the city’s natural environment.

“Our river path is an essential pedestrian and cycle link to connect our central city with surrounding neighbourhoods. With more development happening in the central city, including the new jetty and Waikato Regional Theatre, these repairs are particularly important, so more Hamiltonians can safely enjoy our River.”

The first phase is funded with $1.5M from the Ministry of Business, Industry and Employment’s (MBIE) Provincial Growth Fund, and is creating new jobs for those out of work due to the pandemic. Forty-eight new workers have already been employed for the duration of the project. Mr Taylor said he’s pleased to see the Government come on board to support this great asset for Hamilton.

“For a project to be able to both enhance the offering of the Waikato River, and also provide jobs for those affected by COVID-19, is a win-win.”

This first phase of the project will see workers clearing away vegetation, replanting areas, and repairing retaining walls and sections of the path with loose or missing cobbles.

Phase two, funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Council, includes specialist slip repairs to reopen the section of path between London St and Bryce St closed after slips compromised the stability of the path. This work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The path will remain closed between London St and Bryce St for the duration of the project and from time to time other sections will be closed and detours will be in place. Works are expected to be fully complete by October 2020, weather permitting.

