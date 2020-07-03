Shanan Halbert Welcomes Investment In Northcote College
Friday, 3 July 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party
Northcote’s Labour candidate Shanan Halbert is
welcoming the Government’s investment of $48.5 million in
Northcote College announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda
Ardern.
The funding is designed to upgrade two of
Northcote College’s heritage buildings, and relocate a
third to a better location on the site. A new gym will be
built, and 20 ageing classrooms rebuilt or
upgraded.
Shanan says the area is destined for growth,
citing the recent Northcote Development of over 1500 new
homes.
“It is great to see some of the much-needed
investment in our area.
In the context of the recent
$19.5 million redevelopment of Onepoto Primary School, along
with investment in social and affordable housing, we are
starting to see the potential of Northcote being
unlocked.
“One of the reasons I’m keen to
represent the people of Northcote as local MP is to keep
advocating for the improvements we need in education and
infrastructure, including in Beach Haven, Birkdale and
Glenfield.
The region needs an MP in government to do
this. I am best placed to be that voice,” concludes
Shanan.
