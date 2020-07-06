Police Enquiries Continuing To Locate Haami Hanara

Hanara, along with another young person, absconded from a youth facility in Wiri on Saturday night.

A number of enquiries were initiated by Police once we were notified of this event occurring.

We want to reassure our communities that every effort is being made to locate these individuals.

Our enquiries have been ongoing across a number of Policing districts since Saturday and will remain in place until we locate Hanara.

Anyone who may be assisting Hanara in evading Police are warned that they could face criminal charges themselves.

My message to Hanara is to do the right thing and hand yourself in to the nearest Police station.

We are continuing to urge anyone who may encounter Hanara to not approach him and instead call 111 immediately.

Alternatively if you have information on his whereabouts you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

