Police Enquiries Continuing To Locate Haami Hanara
Monday, 6 July 2020, 1:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hanara, along with another young person, absconded from a
youth facility in Wiri on Saturday night.
A number of
enquiries were initiated by Police once we were notified of
this event occurring.
We want to reassure our
communities that every effort is being made to locate these
individuals.
Our enquiries have been ongoing across a
number of Policing districts since Saturday and will remain
in place until we locate Hanara.
Anyone who may be
assisting Hanara in evading Police are warned that they
could face criminal charges themselves.
My message to
Hanara is to do the right thing and hand yourself in to the
nearest Police station.
We are continuing to urge
anyone who may encounter Hanara to not approach him and
instead call 111 immediately.
Alternatively if you
have information on his whereabouts you can contact
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
