Auckland Council’s Proposed Job Cuts Challenged

Auckland Council’s proposal to cut 500 further jobs is a drastic measure that denies workers the opportunity for meaningful consultation, PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

His comments follow an announcement by Auckland Council that could see almost 8 per cent of the Council’s workforce cut as the Mayor and Councillors look to make final decisions on an Emergency Budget for the 2020-21 financial year.

"It is disappointing to see public statements made about job losses before budget decisions have been made, and before our members have had the chance to suggest other options for saving money.

“The financial impacts of COVID-19 are severe which is why trying to right the ship in a single year is misguided,” Glenn Barclay says.

“The Council has the ability to spread the impact of its revenue loss over several years but is choosing to rip the plaster off now. That pain will be felt by workers, their families and ultimately Aucklanders looking to Council for essential public services.

“Both the Local Government Funding Authority and the Auditor General have said councils have flexibility. We urge Auckland Council and Mayor Phil Goff to use it,” Glenn Barclay said.

