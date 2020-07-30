Christchurch Police Launch Homicide Investigation

Christchurch Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Parklands today.

Police were alerted to a serious incident on Four Elms Place in Parklands just after 8.30am.

A man was reportedly struck by a vehicle which then left the area.

The man died at the scene.

Police have located a black Mazda Premacy vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

We are still actively seeking the driver however we do not believe he is a threat to the general public.

Police are also speaking to a number of witnesses.

The area remains cordoned off while investigators conduct a scene examination.

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P043101518.

Further updates will be made when available.

