Getting Hamilton’s Kids In Nature

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is excited to partner with Ebbett Toyota to launch Kids in Nature, a hands-on education programme for Hamilton schools and kura.

Designed to get kids outside into Hamilton’s gullies and natural areas while they learn, the Kids in Nature Programme has three core modules, where tamariki get stuck into a native planting and learn how to care for the growing plants – including two ‘releasing’ events where kids remove invasive weeds from around their plants.

Classes can add on up to ten optional modules too, exploring topics like predator identification and control, stream health, insect education and gully clean ups.

The programme has already started, but the upcoming planting season will really kick things off, said Aimee Nooyen, Community Restoration Advisor, who leads the programme.

“The feedback has been great so far, the kids are loving getting out of the classroom and getting to know our beautiful natural areas.

“As planting season begins, they’ll be making a real difference – our goal for Nature in the City is to restore Hamilton’s native vegetation cover from 2% to 10% by 2050, and every plant helps!”

For programme sponsor, Ebbett Toyota, it’s about making a difference in their local community.

CEO of Ebbett Toyota, Tony Coutinho said the company is passionate about giving back.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Kids in Nature programme with Council, encouraging children and schools to nurture our environment, delve into conservation, and actively contribute to native plantings and to ultimately create a brighter future."

“At Ebbett Toyota, we're dedicated to support local communities, and in particular backing sustainable ventures that echo Toyota's vision of ‘Let's Go Places’, propelling us towards a future brimming with positivity and exploration.”

Marian Catholic School signed up for the pilot programme, after working with Council on other restoration activities.

Ryan Jordan, teacher at the school said the programme is helping to cement and deepen what the kids learn in the classroom.

“The kids have been very enthusiastic along the way and always excited whenever they know they have a module coming up. When kids interact with nature in a conscious way, they develop a passion and care that gives us hope for our planet’s future.”

Kids in Nature is in its first year of delivery. Council hopes to grow the programme to include more schools, and more modules in future years.

