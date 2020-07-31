Murder Charge Laid In Relation To Parklands Death

Christchurch Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in relation to the death of a man on Four Elms Place in Parklands today.

He has been charged with murder and will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, Friday 31 July.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter, however we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to us.

Please get in touch via 105, quoting file number 200730/8065.

