New Lansdowne Park Sportshub Takes Shape

Lansdowne Park’s new Sportshub is taking shape, with the concrete floor slab now being poured.

Local company Robinson Construction Limited began work on the new facility in April completing the initial excavation and site preparatory work.

Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick, who holds the Community and Sports Centres portfolio, says given the size of the project, the concrete slab is being poured in sections.

“This work is going well and is on-track with the next concrete pour in the next few days. This will see the completion of the concreting on the ground floor. Concrete block construction is also underway and the project is on schedule to be completed by mid-2021.”

The new multi-code shared-space building is located between the netball courts and the No.1 rugby pitch. The new facility will include toilets and change rooms for netball, rugby union, touch rugby and softball, as well as office space for administration staff. A bar, kitchen, function area, equipment storerooms, umpire rooms and a tuck shop will also be included.

Councillor Fitzpatrick says this is a project for locals carried out by locals.

“The project is creating employment through the construction supply chain – local excavators, builders, block layers, roofers, plumbers and electricians, painters and landscapers will all contribute to the finished product,” he said.

