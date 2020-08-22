2 People Are Injured & The Road Is Closed Following A Crash In Prebbleton, Christchurch - Canterbury
Saturday, 22 August 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash at the intersection of
Shands Road and Hamptons Road, Prebbleton.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported about 11:50am.
One
person has been seriously injured and a second person has
moderate injuries.
The road is currently blocked and
traffic management is being put in place.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke
Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.
Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.
They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>