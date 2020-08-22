2 People Are Injured & The Road Is Closed Following A Crash In Prebbleton, Christchurch - Canterbury

Police are responding to a crash at the intersection of Shands Road and Hamptons Road, Prebbleton.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 11:50am.

One person has been seriously injured and a second person has moderate injuries.

The road is currently blocked and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

