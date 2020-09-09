Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Look And Schedules For Metro Buses

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Starting with today’s launch of a single livery (exterior design) for all buses, Metro is taking steps to streamline operations for an easier to use network that encourages more public transport patronage.

The fleet will carry a distinctive new teal colour, with design inspired by taonga/treasure species, the foods and resources shared by early Māori, and the natural landscape that connected them.

Buses in the new teal colour will begin to join the service in the coming weeks, while the new cultural livery design will begin to appear on Christchurch’s streets towards the end of this year.

Our connected network

Councillor Phil Clearwater said that after research revealed that general awareness of Christchurch’s public transport offering was at times unclear, Metro had to question how it could be made more understandable.

“Get more people using the bus – that’s the mission. We want to make it clearer that this is a single, reliable, connected network that will get you anywhere you need to go in greater Christchurch across the day.

“We found that the numerous brands of Christchurch’s buses were diluting the message of Metro’s connected network, and so we have worked with our bus operators, Go Bus, Red Bus and Ritchies, during the implementation of their new contracts to introduce a single look across all buses.

“The new operating contracts include replacement of around 100 buses, or half our fleet, over the next two years, so with this many buses being produced, this is the time to update the livery,” he said.

Ultra-low emission buses

The prototype vehicle unveiled today is a MAN A80 Euro 6, operated by Go Bus.

It is one of 39 new ultra-low emission buses arriving over the next months to serve Christchurch bus users, and all of these will be built by our local bus manufacturer in Rolleston.

These will be followed by 25 zero emission electric buses in 2021, and more new buses in 2022.

A collaborative design

Cr Clearwater says that the new Metro bus livery was developed in conjunction with our Tuia team and Matapopore, the mana whenua organisation responsible for ensuring Ngāi Tūāhuriri/Ngāi Tahu values and narratives are realised within the Christchurch environment.

Matapopore trustee, Lynne Te Aika, said that the new Metro bus livery tells the story of the mosaic of historic wetlands and waterways which formed a network of trails, streams and rivers.

“These connected settlements and provided access to areas of vast natural resource, full of native birds, fish and plants that sustained our people who lived there,” she said.

“Today, surrounded by our urban environment, the Metro network provides this vital transport connection across the Ōtautahi / greater Christchurch area. By weaving this historical narrative into Metro’s design and experience, we hope to create a meaningful sense of place and connection that enriches people’s understanding of their region.”

All buses other than the Orbiter will be painted in the new Metro teal colour to represent our strong link to water, an essential life-sustaining force.

“The Orbiter has been serving Christchurch well for 21 years now and it holds a lot of brand equity with the public. It will remain in a recognizable green livery, symbolic of the land,” said Cr Clearwater.

New bus schedules to come

Updates to bus timetables and schedules will be rolled out in three stages in the coming months to reduce the impact on customers. A notable change will be the renaming of the high frequency Metro Lines.

“With all buses to eventually carry the new Metro brand look, we’re gradually moving away from the individually coloured Purple, Orange, Blue and Yellow lines.

"While these lines are identifiable for those who use them regularly, feedback from our research has been that they don’t tell the story of our connected network to those who are not familiar with public transport,” said Cr Clearwater.

Key dates

The first of the timetable changes start on Monday 28 September and include the 125 Redwood to Westlake, 1 Rangiora to Cashmere (the current Blue Line), and all services in Waimakariri, including the new 97 Rangiora to Pegasus.

The new timetables are available at metro.co.nz.

The Metro livery will be introduced to the fleet over the coming months, while the timetable changes will be implemented in three stages: 28 September, 29 November, and early next year, as well as the introduction of new direct Waimakariri commuter services using the new Christchurch Northern Corridor in January 2021.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 