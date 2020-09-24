QLDC To Carry Out Further Firebreak, Rockfall Work

From Thursday 24 September, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will begin work on removing rockfall hazards near the Skyline gondola cableway above central Queenstown.

This work will result in the closure of the Tiki Trail walking track on Ben Lomond from 6.00am until 10.00am. During the same hours, a closure will also be in place at the lower Thunder Goat/Hammy’s Junction that will require bikers returning up Hammy’s Junction to exit at Lomond Crescent.

Signage will be in place and people will be on site to ensure the closures will be adhered to. The work is expected to continue until Christmas.

A band of conifer trees on either side of the Skyline gondola will continue to be cleared to improve safety to the aerial cableway and increase the firebreak width on Ben Lomond. This work, which has been ongoing since 2019, is now visible from town.

Skyline Queenstown General Manager Wayne Rose said it had been great to be part of a collaborative approach to mitigating fire risk on Ben Lomond.

“It has been fantastic to see the support of QLDC, FENZ, and the wider user group in achieving positive outcomes in removing the rockfall hazards and increasing the firebreak width,” he said.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Fire and Emergency Otago Graeme Still said he “fully supported” the initiative.

“It is well known any increase in the width of fires breaks from line networks is deemed to be good management,” he said.

