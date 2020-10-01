10 Ways To Make The Most Of October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there are loads of different ways Kiwis can get involved – from learning all you need to know about breast health, to helping to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ).

More than 3,300 women (and around 25 men) will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Funds raised this October will help educate Kiwis about the importance of early detection; invest in potentially life-saving research right here in New Zealand; and continue to support people with breast cancer through a free advice line, an online community called mybc, and by funding free rehab programmes and free counselling.

Check out all the different ways you can make a difference this October…

Check while you change

BCFNZ is super excited to be bringing the Change & Check campaign to New Zealand with broadcaster Sarah Gandy. The campaign was hugely successful in the UK and encourages women to check their breasts in the time it takes to get changed by learning about the nine symptoms of breast cancer. Look out for the Change & Check stickers in clothing store and gym changing rooms around the country, snap a selfie with the sticker and you could go into win a ghd prize! Once you know what to look for, get to know what your breasts normally look and feel like by regularly doing a self-check at home – find out how.

Make time for a mammogram

Pencil in some me-time and get your breasts checked. If you’re over 45, book yourself in for a mammogram through BreastScreen Aotearoa. A mammogram is a health check – like a warrant of fitness for your body – and taking half an hour to have one every two years could save your life. If you’ve never had a mammogram, or think you’re due for another, give BreastScreen Aotearoa a call on 0800 200 270 and make an appointment.

Walk the walk

Dig out your pinkest outfit and walk for the ones you love at a Pink Ribbon Walk. The events celebrate survivors, remember those we’ve lost, and raise awareness and much-needed funds to support BCFNZ’s vital work. With 5km and 10km walks on offer, there’s something for family, friends, and even the pups! There are four walks around the country in Queenstown (11 October), Christchurch (17 October), Wellington (7 November) and Auckland (14 November).

Give your time (and change)

Small change can make a big difference, and nowhere is that more true than with BCFNZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 30 and 31 October. You’ll spot collectors on the streets in your city, kitted out with pink sashes and donation buckets. No cash? No worries – you can donate online or by texting PINK to 4499 to make a $3 donation. Or, join the collectors and volunteer for two hours.

See the lights

Landmarks and sculptures around New Zealand are lighting up pink for Global Illumination, to support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Auckland, the Sky Tower, Vector Lights on Harbour Bridge and the Queen Street Lights will all go pink, and you can spot other pinked-up places around the country, from Whangārei’s Te Matau ā Pohe to the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin. Check out your nearest illumination, snap a pic and tag it with #getlitpink.

Shop for good

BCFNZ’s generous corporate partners have lots to offer this October, from limited-edition Mallowpuffs to Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM™ 2 speakers to Sealy’s pink-themed sleep haven. For every Pink Product bought, a portion of the sales goes towards funding BCFNZ’s work in research, awareness and support. See what’s on offer in the catalogue.

Stop by Pinkie

The Pink Caravan heads out on its summer tour on 29 September in Auckland, before heading to smaller communities in the Northland area from 3 October. BCFNZ nurses will be on the Caravan to give advice on breast health, mammograms and breast cancer. Find out when Pinkie is in your area and have a chat with the nurses on board!

Pink up your place

Hundreds of workplaces, schools and community groups go Pink For a Day in October, to help raise funds for BCFNZ’s vital work. Aside from dressing up in all things pink, you’ll also be sent a ‘pink pack’ packed with plenty of resources and ideas to help you fundraise. Register your group here.

Get involved in your community

There are so many events on this October. Northland will be holding its first Pink Ribbon Ride on 3 October. On the support side, Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day is back. Information evenings will be held on 21 October in Auckland and Wellington. An expert panel of surgeons and nurses will talk about the options for breast reconstruction after cancer treatment, what to expect during recovery and the best timing for each. It’s also a great time to ask your questions about reconstruction. Register for the Auckland event here. Want to host your own event this October? Go for it! Whether it’s a local Pink Ribbon Walk, a morning tea at work or a raffle, BCFNZ would love to hear about it!

For a full list of events happening during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz

