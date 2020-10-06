Update 5pm - Fire At Lake Ohau

Around 100 firefighters have been on the ground today, working on the large scrub fire at Lake Ohau.

The fire has burnt through more than 5500ha since it started on Sunday.

Due to strong winds, the firefighting operation has been limited to the ground today. Helicopters with monsoon buckets have been unable to get up in the air.

Incident Controller Rob Hands says this has been a complex fire.

"This area features a range of different fuels, including wilding pines, grass and tussock. It also features steep terrain. These variables can make firefighting difficult. "

"Today our crews have been targeting hotspots, as well as focusing their efforts around the southern end of the fire, to secure the perimeter.

"While the winds have been strong, it has been pleasing to see that we have managed to keep the fire within the containment zone."

Mr Hands says they have also been working with affected residents to help them recover some items.

"We worked with residents who needed to recover items such as medication and extra clothes," Mr Hands says.

All visitors were escorted by a firefighter.

A team of fire investigators has started its investigation into the cause, area of origin and spread of the fire, but due to its complexity it will be sometime before this will be complete.

