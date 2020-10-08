Three-way Partnership For Glenorchy Road Lookout

Travellers will soon be able to enjoy stunning views across Lake Wakatipu and learn more about the history of the area near Bennetts Bluff thanks to a joint project involving Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai (DOC) and Kāi Tahu.

Work has begun to create a new safe viewing area along the Glenorchy-Queenstown road after Kāi Tahu kaumātua bestowed a site blessing in August. This was attended by representatives of all three organisations including Councillor Niki Gladding.

QLDC is building a formed parking area for cars, campervans and buses, a public toilet, and a picnic area. DOC is creating a new walking track from the car park to a scenic viewing platform.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Thunes Cloete said it was a good example of how local partnerships can enhance both public amenities and the cultural value of locations around the district.

“Once Council has built the core infrastructure, Kāi Tahu and DOC will continue working together to develop the historical and natural aspects of the lookout for the benefit of visitors and the local community,” he said.

“The aim is to create an area that is not only safer for road users but also a space where people can learn more about what the area means for today’s community and those that have gone before us.”

Construction is expected to continue until March 2021. A new slow vehicle passing bay was created earlier in the year to allow for the closure of the existing bay during construction. The existing pull-off areas at Bennetts Bluff will remain open over the busy Christmas holiday period.

