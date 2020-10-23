Police Seek Sightings Of Car Following Temuka Assault

Police are wanting information about a vehicle reportedly linked to a serious assault in Temuka yesterday morning.

A man was injured during the incident on Earl Road just before 8am.

He has since been released from hospital.

The vehicle is described as a gold-coloured Ford Falcon sedan, possibly an XR6 model.

It has a rear spoiler and a red pinstripe down each side of the car.

We want to hear from anyone who might have seen this vehicle on Earl Road, between Goodwin Road and Waitohi Temuka Road any time from 6am until 9am yesterday.

We are also interested in sightings of this car in the Pleasant Point area on Wednesday evening at about 7.45pm.

Police enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are still trying to piece together the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201022/6253.

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested

