Thursday The 5th Of November Is International Managers Of Volunteers Day

Celebrated around the globe annually, International Volunteer Managers Day (IVM Day) is our opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who work to manage, lead and enable volunteers throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

Covid-19 has brought both changes and challenges to the community sector’s operating environments, with impacts on resourcing and service delivery. Research shows that organisations have identified that on-boarding volunteers, along with funding, are a key challenge as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Volunteer managers and leaders are vital in enabling Aotearoa New Zealand’s 1 million volunteers to amplify and enhance the impact of community organisations. Volunteer managers are essential in the coordination, support, training and recruitment of volunteers. Now is the time to grow the volunteer management capabilities of our community and voluntary sector.” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive Volunteering New Zealand.

A strong and dynamic volunteer programme needs a well-supported manager and the engagement of the whole organisation. Those with responsibility for volunteering within organisations need to have a key strategic voice.

The theme of ‘What’s Next?’ addresses the dynamic and changing nature of volunteer management, particularly in a world with Covid-19. Volunteering New Zealand is holding a free online panel discussion, with a range of volunteer managers, to discuss and reflect on the current challenges and opportunities for leaders and managers of volunteers. Tickets available here.

What’s Next? International Volunteer Managers Day! #IVMDay20.

Volunteering New Zealand is the kaitiaki of Mahi Aroha, empowering volunteers to enrich Aotearoa New Zealand. Our aspiration for Aotearoa New Zealand is that volunteering is valued as part of who we are as a nation. We thrive and are enriched by the goodwill of volunteers in every community, and their contribution and impact is recognised and supported. To find out more visit our website. www.volunteeringnz.org.nz

© Scoop Media