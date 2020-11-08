Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Contact Tracing Cards Go Live In Ngongotahā Trial

Sunday, 8 November 2020, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Te Arawa COVID-19 Response Hub

More than 1100 people will move around the Rotorua suburb of Ngongotahā this week with a new and vital accessory – a COVID contact tracing card.

The cards go “live” on Monday 9 November and are a key part of an on-the-ground trial of the technology and its potential enhancement of the COVID contact tracing process.

Co-designed by Te Arawa COVID Hub, the Ministry of Health and the Universities of Otago and Waikato, the trial’s purpose is to understand how a COVID contact tracing card works in a real-world scenario, whether it is compatible with New Zealand’s contact tracing systems, and if people will accept and use them.

Monty Morrison, from the Te Arawa COVID-19 Response Hub, says the response to the trial has been overwhelming.

“It’s humbling to see so many people in our community recognise how important this trial is and who want to contribute to Aotearoa’s fight against COVID-19.

“We are eager to get the trial underway and recognise that this next stage is a crucial one. We remind whānau to wear the card everywhere they go, so that we can get as many contacts as possible and help ensure the accuracy of the trial,” he says.

A COVID contact tracing card can be worn on a lanyard or clipped to the wearer’s belt. It exchanges signals with anyone nearby who is also wearing a contact tracing card, in what can be described as “a digital handshake”. People involved in the trial should only take the tracing card off when at home.

People who live and/or work in Ngongotahā still have the opportunity to sign up to the trial, with registrations closing at on Monday 9 November.

Trial participants can register online at https://tearawacovid19.nz/card-trial/ and pick up their cards from 172 Ngongotahā Rd (next to the Gull Service Station). Participants will need to wear their cards from Monday 9 November until the end of Sunday 15 November.

So far, the majority of people who have signed up to the trial are women aged between 40 and 74.

A COVID contact tracing card is not capable of tracking the wearer’s location or identity and the information is fully contained, encrypted and protected on each individual card. Its primary function is to build a memory of contacts so the wearer can be quickly alerted if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Ngongotahā was selected as an ideal location for the trial because it’s big enough to have several marae, a school, shops and communities, and small enough that 1500 people is a significant percentage of the population.

From left, Chanelle Murphy, Challas Pitau and Wikitoria Tuhakaraina-Simon have all been working on the ground in Ngongotahā over the past week helping sign up the 1100 local residents and workers who will participate in the contact tracing card trial. The cards go “live” on Monday 9 November to Sunday 15 November.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Arawa COVID-19 Response Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




US Election: Biden Wins

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US Presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 