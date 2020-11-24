Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

OSPRI – An Empire Built On A Fallacy?

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 6:09 am
Press Release: Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust

A West Coast conservationist and spokesman for the Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust has challenged the validity of OSPRI (former Animal Health Board) saying it is founded on a false belief that possums are responsible for spreading bovine TB.

Laurie Collins of the West coast said current 1080 aerial drops on public lands in the Tararua Ranges and other areas were based on twin fallacies of possums spreading TB and that the country had a TB problem.

“Neither is true,” he said. “It’s irresponsible by OSPRI to be wasting public funds and damaging the ecology of public lands with 1080 and telling fibs.”

Laurie Collins said the belief that possum spread bovine TB had been disproven a few years go when in Parliament the Minister of Primary Industries disclosed that of 9830 possums autopsied, none had TB.

“Yet in 2020 we have OSPRI carrying out mass aerial 1080 poisoning in several areas including public lands such as the Tararua Ranges,” he said.

Laurie Collins said New Zealand was virtually TB free and was probably one of the most TB-free countries in the world. The world standard for a country to declare “TB free” is 0.2% for TB infected herds and 0.1% for infected cattle.

New Zealand rates of TB infection in cattle were slight, i.e. 0.0019% average generally over the last decade.

“It is so far below that required by world standards for a Tb free declaration – that New Zealand must be one of the world’s most TB free countries”, he said.

“Of deep concern to New Zealanders who are outdoor New Zealanders whether tramping, hunting, trout fishing or seeking whatever recreation in mountain areas, is the indiscriminate spreading of a poison that kills anything which ingests it.”

The poison 1080 had no “species boundaries -whether an insect, bird or animal, it kills, he said.

“Basically 1080 is an eco-system poison."

Laurie Collins now retired has long and extensive experience of 1080 having been involved as a Forest Service trainee in the trials of the toxin’s first use in the late 1950s in the Caples Valley, Lake Wakatipu and in subsequent pest management work.

In the past there had been cases of farmers wrongly transporting stock from infected areas with resultant TB outbreaks on farms. OSPRI had ignored the stock transportation factor and proceeded to wrongly blame possums and then aerially spread 1080 over adjoining public lands. Laurie Collins cited such an instance in Marlborough’s Wairau Valley.

NZ’s extremely low TB infection rates raised the question whether OSPRI had a continuing role.

“Instead of celebrating New Zealand’s TB-free status, OSPRI remains in denial and states their aim is total eradication of TB,” he said. “Is it that OSPRI want to continue its existence and jobs, funded for by taxpayers and farmer levies?”

Even from the first discovery of TB in possum near Westport in the late 1960s, no-one ever seems to have questioned whether the possum infected cattle, or cattle infected the possum. The default position has always been that it is possum that have infected the cattle.

“What probably began as a few civil servants getting some money from the then Ministry of Agriculture slowly morphed over time into a part of a growth programme in the ministries bureaucracy,” he added.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Weekend Of Doing Wheelies, Going Nowhere

Evidently, a year is not a long time in politics. The National Party for example, has just chosen to end this year much as it began it: riven by factions, leaking like a sieve, saddled with a party leader unlikely to lead them into election 2023, and having just chosen to re-install Peter Goodfellow as party president, despite his reluctance to take any responsibility for the party’s dismal election performance.
In other words, National appears determined not to learn from his past mistakes... More>>

 

National: Leader’s Speech At Annual General Meeting

Good morning delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge the party president, regional chairs, board members, National Party staff, our MPs, our candidates, and most importantly, you – the delegates, ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

Oranga Tamariki Report: Government Must Transfer Power To Māori - Children's Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for an urgent and significant transformation of Oranga Tamariki - and is telling the government to commit to a transfer of power to Māori. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 