Name Release - Light Aircraft Crash, Kaitoke
Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died in
a light aircraft crash in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt on
Monday.
Loren David Nolan, 46, of Trentham died in the
crash around 1:50pm.
Police is assisting the Civil
Aviation Authority with its investigation into the
crash.
There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>