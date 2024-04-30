SH1 Brynderwyn Hills Reopening Delayed Due To Active Slip

The reopening of State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn hills will be delayed by a number of weeks due to an active slip.

State Highway 1 was due to fully reopen on 13 May 2024, but due to a slip at the site where NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi teams are working to repair the road damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, this will no longer be possible.

The slip occurred over the weekend at Kauri Tree Corner (zone F) on a slope teams were working to stabilise and there has continued to be movement in the hillside over the last couple of days, with a substantial amount of material falling today, 30 April.

NZTA is undertaking further geotechnical assessments to determine the approach for stabilising the hillside based on this new slip, under urgency, so we can continue the repair work underway to shore up the road for winter and provide resilience in the short to medium term.

“This must be fixed before the road can safely reopen to traffic. We understand this is not the news anyone wants to hear.” says Mark Kinvig, NZTA’s National Manager Infrastructure Delivery.

“Everyone wants the road opened as soon as possible, and we remain committed to completing these vital recovery works ahead of winter to ensure a safe and reliable SH1 Brynderwyn Hills as part of Cyclone Gabrielle recovery works.

“Our team is still in the early stages of assessing the best solution, and we will confirm more details as soon as we can. With the hillside still moving, safety of our team must be managed carefully. We appreciate how frustrating this is for everyone impacted by the closure and our crews, who have worked so hard to keep to schedule,” Mr Kinvig says.

NZTA will keep everyone updated through our e-newsletter and social media channels, as we continue to work at pace to complete the work as soon as possible.

We thank everyone for their patience and remind people to drive safely when using the three detour routes - SH12/SH14, Paparoa Oakleigh Road and Cove Road.

