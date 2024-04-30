Police Seek Sightings Of Fisherman On Day He Disappeared

Police investigating the disappearance of a fisherman at the Waitaki River on Monday 22 April would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man between noon and dusk that day.

The man is in his late 70s and headed out to fish about midday. Police were alerted at 7pm after he failed to return home.

The man’s Isuzu four-wheel-drive and boat trailer were found at the boat ramp off Te Maiharoa Road. About 11pm, the boat was found anchored at the river mouth.

Police are trying to establish the man’s movements and would like to hear from anyone who saw the man on or around the river between midday and 7pm. His Fireball boat has yellow sides, a white hull, and a chrome anchor cradle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz; please click “Update my report” and reference the case number 240427/9404.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

