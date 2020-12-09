Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sub-committee Chews Over Submissions

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 9:26 am
Marlborough District Council

Marlborough’s dog owners are passionate, well-informed and value our region’s parks and open spaces to enjoy time with their four-legged companions.

That was clear during public hearings last week on the Council’s proposed Dog Control Policy and Bylaw. The policy and bylaw is being reviewed in accordance with the Dog Control Act 1996 and Local Government Act 2002.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle, who chairs the Animal Control Sub-committee, said there was a need to provide clearer guidance on where dogs can be on and off their leash around Marlborough.

“It was evident from the public submission process that our dog owners are well informed. They are also passionate about their pets and they value Marlborough’s parks and open spaces as a place to enjoy with their animals. We understand the need to provide for this, in balance with other users, and in keeping with Council’s statutory responsibilities,” he said.

The proposed policy and bylaw review received 679 submissions and also a petition signed by 699 people opposing dogs being on leash along the Taylor River Reserve.

“The hearings gave an opportunity for submitters to highlight and explain the issues raised in their written submissions and for the Committee to make enquires to understand their position,” said Council Animal Control Manager, Jane Robertson.

The Hearing Committee, consisting of Chair Clr Arbuckle and councillors’ Nadine Taylor, Thelma Sowman and Barbara Faulls, also did some site visits prior to the hearings.

“The Committee will now consider all the written submissions alongside the additional comments heard during the hearings. Some additional site visits will also take place early next year,” said Jane.

Recommendations in the form of a final draft policy and bylaw will be presented for adoption to the Council’s Environment Committee in early 2021, before it is ratified by the full Council.

