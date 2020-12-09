Walking In The Footsteps Of Giants – Manea Footprints Of Kupe Opens In The Hokianga

20-years in the making, today saw the opening of ‘Manea Footprints of Kupe’ – an interactive Cultural, Heritage, Tourism and Education Centre in Opononi, Hokianga.

The Hokianga is known as the cradle of Māori nationhood, being the place where Kupe, New Zealand’s first discoverer, called his home for 40 years. Manea will preserve, communicate and celebrate Kupe’s voyage to Hokianga, his journeys across Aotearoa (New Zealand), his departure, the stories of repopulation and the progression of his descendants.

Wero - Manea Footprints of Kupe opening

“This is a very special opening for the local community, and a significant new tourism product opening not only for Northland, but for New Zealand,” says Manea General Manager, Kathrine Clarke.

“It offers a powerful platform to share our cultural heritage, people and place stories with domestic visitors, as well as international guests once borders open.”

Set on the beach at Opononi, Manea will tell the first chapter of the human story for New Zealand, through a 75-minute interactive guided tour, led by Kupe’s descendants. The tour features authentic cultural engagement including protocols, storytelling, waiata, karakia and culminates in a powhiri and a 20 minute live theatre performance and 4D movie – bringing to life Kupe’s epic journey and the dramatic return voyages of his progenies.

The new opening is set to strengthen Northland’s tourism offering, and will be pivotal to increasing length of stay and spend in Northland, providing a much-needed boost in the region’s visitor economy; as well as creating jobs for the area.

Furthermore, with New Zealand history becoming a vital part of the national school curriculum by 2022, Manea will play a key role in telling our country’s story, as it becomes an official part of the curriculum, hosting school groups booking visits throughout the year.

“Northland is the perfect place to learn about New Zealand – we have Tāne Mahuta that speaks to prehuman history, we have the Waitangi Treaty Grounds which speaks to the coming together of cultures, and now we have Manea Footprints of Kupe, showing the first chapter of the human story for New Zealand,” continues Kathrine.

