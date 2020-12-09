Survivors’ Bravery Commended By ATWC

The Anglican Trust for Women & Children commend the bravery of survivors who shared their experiences at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in Care Redress Hearing today.

“It’s with great sadness and regret we acknowledge the pain experienced by women who felt pressured to give up their children for adoption,” ATWC CEO Judy Matai'a.

The Trust is committed to a new reconciliation and healing process, and has invested in resources to make sure survivors are heard, believed, respected and supported.

“Our foremost concern is for the survivors and we encourage anyone who has suffered abuse to come forward so that we can help.”

“All historical complaints matter, and we take them extremely seriously. The Trust is committed to ensuring we listen carefully and support survivors through the recovery and healing process,” said Ms Matai'a.

The Trust appeals to anyone with an historic abuse claim or complaint to come forward, this can be done confidentially through their website.

© Scoop Media

