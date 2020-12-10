Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Settled Weather On The Horizon

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: MetService

After a last bout of rain, MetService is forecasting a fine weekend for most. The passage of a series of fronts is set to clear out the muggy weather and lower temperatures to near seasonal averages.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains, “A stream of warm, moist tropical air over the country is being forced away by a series of fronts moving in from the southwest. The fronts bring rain today (Thursday) and tomorrow, with most of Aotearoa/New Zealand becoming fine on Saturday, although a few showers linger in western regions until Sunday.”

Strong Wind Warnings for northwesterly gales have been issued for tomorrow. The Canterbury High Country is expected to see gusts of up to 130 km/h early Friday morning, and gusts of up to 120 km/h are forecast during the morning and afternoon for Wellington and parts of the Wairarapa.

The Otago radar went live today, the tenth in MetService’s national network, and the upcoming periods of rain should provide a good workout for the new radar station.

Cooler air behind the fronts puts an end to the muggy nights experienced over the last few days, with temperatures returning to near seasonal averages for most, with the Deep South dipping below average. Parts of Southland are expected to pick up a light dusting of snow above 500m overnight tonight. Although snow flurries are unusual for this time of year, they are not unheard of.

There is good news for the cricket fans among us. The weather in Wellington is set to be fine, if initially windy, for the Blackcaps – West Indies match, starting tomorrow in the Basin Reserve.

Farther afield, tropical cyclone season kicked off at the beginning of November and this weekend looks likely to see the first TC in the South Pacific form between Vanuatu and Fiji. As the TC will form in Fiji's area of responsibility, RSMC Nadi will officially name and initiate warnings once the cyclone develops. Initially the TC is expected to track to the southwest, but it's still too early to call where and when it will exit the tropics. Our specialist TC meteorologists are monitoring developments closely and will keep you updated at: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/tropical-cyclone-activity

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 