Helicopter Crash, Kaikoura District
Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to reports of a
helicopter crash on the beach near the Kekerengu Rivermouth,
north of Kaikoura.
Emergency services were alerted to
the crash at 12.40pm and are currently en route to the
scene.
At this early stage there is no confirmed
information regarding the number of people who were on board
the helicopter or any injuries sustained.
An update
will be provided as soon as more information is
available.
