Update: Helicopter Crash, Kaikoura District
Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that six people were on board a
helicopter that crashed near the Kekerengu Rivermouth this
afternoon - a pilot and five passengers.
Police are
working with other emergency services at the scene and will
provide information on injuries as soon as we are able
to.
