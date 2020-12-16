Serious Crash - Ngongotaha Road, Fairy Springs - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Ngongotaha Road, Fair Springs.
The crash, between a
truck and a car was reported to Police just before
9.30am.
Initial indications are that two people have
serious injuries and a helicopter is en route to
assist.
The road is currently blocked and diversions
are in
place.
