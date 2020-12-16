Serious Crash - Ngongotaha Road, Fairy Springs - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Ngongotaha Road, Fair Springs.

The crash, between a truck and a car was reported to Police just before 9.30am.

Initial indications are that two people have serious injuries and a helicopter is en route to assist.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are in place.

