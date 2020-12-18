Investigation Update Into Complaint Re Unsolicited Images

Police has completed a thorough investigation into allegations raised by the Leader of the National Party in July 2020, and by the initial complainant, relating to the sending of unsolicited images.

Whilst we acknowledge that the material sent was distressing for those who received the images, the investigation found that the actions did not meet the criminal threshold necessary to support a prosecution, and no criminal charges will be laid.

We have today advised the complainants of the outcome of our inquiry.

