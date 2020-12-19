Crash- Southern Motorway, Grafton - Auckland City

18 December

Police are responding to a crash between a truck and a car just before the Lambie Drive offramp.

The northbound lane is completely blocked as a result.

The Lambie Drive offramp is closed and motorists will be able to re-enter the motorway at Cavendish Drive.

Please expect delays if travelling through this area.

© Scoop Media

