Crash- Southern Motorway, Grafton - Auckland City
Saturday, 19 December 2020, 5:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 December
Police are responding
to a crash between a truck and a car just before the Lambie
Drive offramp.
The northbound lane is completely
blocked as a result.
The Lambie Drive offramp is
closed and motorists will be able to re-enter the motorway
at Cavendish Drive.
Please expect delays if travelling
through this
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more