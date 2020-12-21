Operation Emerald - Arrest Made

Wellington Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to Operation Emerald, an investigation into sexual offending in Wellington.

He has been charged with seven sexual assault-related charges and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

Police are unable to comment further as the matter is now before the courts.

Police continue to ask anyone who may have further information in relation to this operation to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.

We will treat all calls with sensitivity and investigate thoroughly.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, (04) 801 6655.

© Scoop Media

