Update Following Kawerau Suspicious Death

A 37-year-old woman has now been charged in relation to the death of a man in Kawerau yesterday.

The woman has been charged with assaulting with a weapon and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Saturday 2 January 2021.

Police can also now confirm the name of the man, he was 57-year-old Simon Littlefair of Kawerau.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and whanau of Mr Littlefair.

As this matter is before the courts, we are unable to comment further.

