Update Following Kawerau Suspicious Death
Friday, 1 January 2021, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 37-year-old woman has now been charged in relation to
the death of a man in Kawerau yesterday.
The woman has
been charged with assaulting with a weapon and is due to
appear in the Hamilton District Court on Saturday 2 January
2021.
Police can also now confirm the name of the man,
he was 57-year-old Simon Littlefair of Kawerau.
Police
offer their sympathies to the friends and whanau of Mr
Littlefair.
As this matter is before the courts, we
are unable to comment
further.
