Male In Custody After Firing Shots At Police

Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

04 January 

A man is in hospital after the stolen car he was driving crashed into a Police vehicle near Feilding, following a series of offences across Horowhenua and Manawatu.

Around 5:30pm this evening, Foxton Police received a call about the manner of driving of a vehicle.

The male driver failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so.

No pursuit was initiated but local Police made inquiries in the Foxton Beach area to locate the vehicle.

The driver subsequently drove back past Police and fired a shot from his vehicle towards an officer.

The officer was unharmed.

The man then abandoned the first vehicle and, armed with a firearm, approached another motorist forcing that person from their vehicle. He then left the Foxton area in the stolen vehicle.

Extensive efforts were co-ordinated to locate the stolen vehicle and it was later located by Police approaching Feilding.

The vehicle again failed to stop for Police.

Police deployed a number of units to the wider Feilding area, locating the vehicle on Kimbolton Road.

Police were able to successfully deploy spikes to apprehend the male.

Just after passing over the spikes the male was seen to drive directly at a stationary patrol car at speed, firing another shot at Police immediately before crashing into the patrol car.

No Police officers were injured in the incident, and the offender was taken into custody by attending staff without the need to use firearms against him.

The offender had to be extracted from the crashed vehicle by Fire and Emergency NZ staff, and was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition where he is currently receiving treatment.

A firearm was recovered.

The 30-year-old offender will face a number of serious charges arising from this incident.

“This was an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous situation for our staff who were faced with a highly mobile offender whom it is alleged twice discharged a firearm at Police and used that firearm in the commission of a robbery," Inspector Allan says.

The fact that Police were able to successfully apprehend this person without injury to the public or Police staff is an absolute credit to the courage and professionalism of the staff involved.”

--- Acting Central District Commander, Inspector Nigel Allan

