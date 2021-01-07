Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery, Kawerau

Please attribute to Kawerau Police Sergeant Shane Tailby:

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at the River Road Dairy on Monday 4 January.

At around 6:10am four offenders entered the dairy, one of whom was allegedly armed with a knife.

A fifth offender waited outside in a stolen silver Nissan Primera.

The offenders threatened and assaulted the store attendant who was alone in the shop.

The man was shaken by the incident but thankfully he was not seriously injured.

The offenders left the shop having stolen cigarettes and cash and fled in the stolen vehicle, which was located abandoned nearby later that morning.

One person, a youth, has been charged with aggravated robbery and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Whakatane Youth Court at a later date.

Another youth is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police are determined to hold those responsible for this robbery to account, and we want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210104/4921.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

