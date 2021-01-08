Truck Crash, Mt Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 8 January 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a truck and trailer
unit which has rolled near the intersection of Hewletts Road
and Totara Street in Mt Maunganui.
Police were alerted
to the incident just before 11.30am.
The driver of the
truck has moderate injuries.
While the road is
currently not blocked, the truck and trailer will need to be
removed from the area.
This is expected to take some
time and the road will have to be closed when this
happens.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.
The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>