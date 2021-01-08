Serious Assault In Tokoroa
Friday, 8 January 2021, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police in Tokoroa are investigating a serious assault
which occurred outside a residential address early this
morning.
Around 5am, the male victim was getting into
his car on his driveway on Grace Crescent when a man
approached him from behind and seriously assaulted
him.
He was taken to hospital in serious condition -
his injuries are not life threatening.
The offender is
unknown to the victim and Police are working to determine
the offender's identity.
Further reassurance patrols
are being conducted in the area following the assault, and
Police would like to remind locals to report any suspicious
activity to us straight away.
If you have any
information which may help Police's investigation, please
contact Police on
105.
