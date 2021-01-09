Further Appeal In Northland Homicide

Police investigating the homicide in the Bay of Islands are seeking help from the public.

As part of our inquiries, we are looking for anyone who witnessed a fight or disturbance on Kawakawa’s main street, near the Work and Income building, around 10pm.

We are aware some people were seen filming the incident, and would ask anyone who saw what happened or has information that may be of interest to Police – who has not already spoken to us - to come forward.

We are also looking for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620. If you saw this vehicle (pictured) overnight on Thursday in the Bay of Islands area, please let Police know.

Information can be given to Kerikeri Police on 105. Photos and video can be uploaded at this link.(link is external)

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy

