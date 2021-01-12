Appeal For Information On Missing Yacht
Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tasman Police are seeking sightings of a yacht which has
been reported missing in the Marlborough Sounds.
The
yacht is 11 metres long and named Kwela.
It is
described as white in colour with a two-tone mast (white at
the base and brown on top).
Kwela left the Havelock
marina at approximately midday on Saturday 9 January 2021
with its male skipper on board.
Police have no
confirmed trip intentions however it was possibly headed for
Tasman Bay.
The last contact from the yacht was at
approximately 2:30am on Monday 11 January 2021 when the
skipper indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy
Bay.
Police have not confirmed whether this relates to
Fitzroy Bay in Wellington or Marlborough Sounds.
If
you have seen the yacht Kwela since Saturday, please call
Police on 105 and quote event number
P045096201.
