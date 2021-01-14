Appeal For Information On Missing Art

Waikato Police are seeking information in relation to a burglary that occurred in the Hamilton East area between 27 December 2020 and 3 January 2021.

Stolen in the burglary was a painting titled 'Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing' by New Zealand artist C.F.

Goldie, alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques.

These included a Koch & Bergfeld cutlery set.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information or possible sightings of the items.

“These are obviously very special heirlooms and we would love to be able to return them to the owner as soon as possible,” says Constable Ben Monk of the Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 105 and quote file 210103/2961.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

