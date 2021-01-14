Appeal For Information On Missing Art
Thursday, 14 January 2021, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police are seeking information in relation to a
burglary that occurred in the Hamilton East area between 27
December 2020 and 3 January 2021.
Stolen in the
burglary was a painting titled 'Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing'
by New Zealand artist C.F.
Goldie, alongside numerous
other unique artworks and antiques.
These included a
Koch & Bergfeld cutlery set.
Police are appealing
to members of the public for any information or possible
sightings of the items.
“These are obviously very
special heirlooms and we would love to be able to return
them to the owner as soon as possible,” says Constable Ben
Monk of the Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit.
If you have
any information, please contact Police on 105 and quote file
210103/2961.
Alternatively, you can contact Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: on why the second Trump impeachment has to proceed
To the very end, a sizeable Congressional segment of the Republican Party has been willing to defend Donald Trump no matter what he says or does, and to urge on his most violent supporters.
Here for example, was Republican Congressman Mo Brooks speaking to the Capitol crowd at last week’s protest gathering just before things went south:
“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Mr. Brooks, Republican of Alabama. “Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?”...More>>