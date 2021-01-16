Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release: Pinders Pond Water Fatality

Saturday, 16 January 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who died while swimming at Pinders Pond on Saturday 15 January.

He was Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad, 23, a Malaysian national living in Roxburgh, Central Otago.

Police extend their sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

