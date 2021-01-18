Fatal Crash: State Highway 2, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on SH2, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle, just before 11pm.

Both vehicles had a single occupant.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the 4x4 vehicle was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours and diversions were in place.

The scene is now clear and the road open.

