Fatal Crash: State Highway 2, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga
Monday, 18 January 2021, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on SH2, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga last
night.
Emergency services were alerted to the
two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle, just
before 11pm.
Both vehicles had a single
occupant.
The driver of the car died at the scene and
the driver of the 4x4 vehicle was transported to hospital in
a serious condition.
The road was closed for a number
of hours and diversions were in place.
The scene is
now clear and the road
open.
