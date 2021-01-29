Amberley Fire: Update 2

Fire and Emergency is continuing to work on a tyre fire at Amberley.

Crews were called to the fire at 3.10pm.

Around 45 firefighters from across North Canterbury are working on it.

The fire is now contained.

Fire and Emergency recommends people living downwind keep their doors and windows closed.

We also want people to keep away from the area while we work on the fire.

© Scoop Media

