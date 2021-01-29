Amberley Fire: Update 2
Friday, 29 January 2021, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is continuing to work on a tyre fire
at Amberley.
Crews were called to the fire at
3.10pm.
Around 45 firefighters from across North
Canterbury are working on it.
The fire is now
contained.
Fire and Emergency recommends people living
downwind keep their doors and windows closed.
We also
want people to keep away from the area while we work on the
fire.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News
For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>