Camera Deployed Into Three Pipes At Pike River Mine
Saturday, 30 January 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As part of the ongoing investigation at Pike River
remotely operated camera was deployed into three 300mm pipes
today.
The work was undertaken in conjunction with the
Pike River Recovery Agency and pipe inspection
contractors.
The camera was successfully deployed into
each pipe but was unable to penetrate beyond the rockfall
due to the extent of damage to each pipe.
As this is
an active and ongoing investigation Police will not be
releasing any imagery from the camera deployment
today.
