Camera Deployed Into Three Pipes At Pike River Mine

As part of the ongoing investigation at Pike River remotely operated camera was deployed into three 300mm pipes today.

The work was undertaken in conjunction with the Pike River Recovery Agency and pipe inspection contractors.

The camera was successfully deployed into each pipe but was unable to penetrate beyond the rockfall due to the extent of damage to each pipe.

As this is an active and ongoing investigation Police will not be releasing any imagery from the camera deployment today.

© Scoop Media

