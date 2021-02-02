Update On Serious Crash In Onehunga
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that a person has died following
an earlier serious crash on Neilson Street,
Onehunga.
The incident occurred at around 2pm and
involved a pedestrian and a truck.
Sadly, the
pedestrian has died at the scene.
Motorists are
advised that delays are still expected in the area around
Galway and Victoria Streets this
evening.
