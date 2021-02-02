Update On Serious Crash In Onehunga

Police can now confirm that a person has died following an earlier serious crash on Neilson Street, Onehunga.

The incident occurred at around 2pm and involved a pedestrian and a truck.

Sadly, the pedestrian has died at the scene.

Motorists are advised that delays are still expected in the area around Galway and Victoria Streets this evening.

