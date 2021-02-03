Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It's Official - We Have Too Many Cows

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 7:27 am
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

The draft report from the Climate Change Commission states that we are not on target to meeting our global agreements for reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. It suggests actions that need to take place to put us back on track, with reducing stock numbers being an important part. It is time to address the elephant in the room, which in this case is our dairy herd numbers. New Zealand has to move with the times and continue to be a world leader in agriculture, ensuring the future viability of the country's economy.

Over the last year it has become increasingly clear that NZ is falling short of its commitment to the Paris Agreement and not only has NZ not reduced its emissions, we are one of the few countries whose emissions have increased. This is simply not acceptable on the global stage and although our global contribution is small, we have one of the highest per capita emissions in the world. The vast majority of which are due to agriculture. This is no surprise as we have omitted agricultural emissions from the Emissions Trading Scheme and effectively ignored them. The Climate Change Commission is here to put us right,

The Vegan Society applauds the fact that the report recommends a 15% reduction in animal stock numbers. New Zealand cannot continue to ignore biogenic methane, which is produced by our ruminant livestock. There are many fancy solutions to this such as genetically engineered grass, genetically engineered animals and even masks for the animals to sequester their burps! The simplest and quickest solution is to reduce herd numbers. With the world appetite for plant-based products increasing every year, the time of animal production is coming to an end, with many economists predicting the end of animal agriculture by 2030.

It is very inefficient to produce animals to eat, growing huge quantities of grass, allowing their waste products to enter the soil and the atmosphere. They require huge resources in terms of land and water, resources that are coming increasingly under pressure globally, and which are causing massive loss of biodiversity, due to loss of habitat. New Zealand's biodiversity loss is acute, with many native species under huge pressure. Returning land to native forests would help to stem this loss.

Our government needs to support farmers so they can transition towards growing more plants. Not all land is suitable for crop growing, this land should be reforested with natives. Land that is suitable for growing edibles should be put to such uses where possible. Our farmers need support to make the right choices, thus a number of organisations are endorsing a petition calling for that support. New Zealand can survive climate change by adopting good climate practices as soon as possible. The solutions to restore balance to our country are already here, they just need to be implemented.

Sign the petition to support farmers to diversify for our sustainability https://our.actionstation.org.nz/p/diversify

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 