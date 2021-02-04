Lanes Closed, Ti Rakau Drive - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 4 February 2021, 6:20 pm
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Ti Rakau
Drive which has closed two lanes northbound.
It
happened around 5:20pm and involved a car and a
pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with
moderate to serious injuries.
Two lanes of Ti Rakau
Drive, northbound, are closed between Reeves Road and
Pakuranga Road while the Serious Crash Unit attends the
scene.
Motorist are asked to avoid this route if
possible, and expect
delays.
