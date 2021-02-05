Bike Waikato Launches Their First Annual Bike Month

February marks Hamilton’s inaugural Bike Month, with cycling events, skills rides, and repair workshops kicking off this week - curated by biking advocacy organisation Bike Waikato. With 19 different events across four weeks, there are events to challenge even the most avid cyclist, as well as for those who might have never gotten on a bike before.

The diverse calendar is due to collaborating with other organisations such as Hamilton City Council, the Settlement Centre Waikato, Sport Waikato, Go Eco, Western Community Centre, and the Hamilton BMX Club.

During lockdown last year, there was a significant increase in the number of people getting out and cycling - and people’s interest in cycling increased too, with nearly half a million TradeMe searches for bikes in just one week. “We’re trying to build off that enthusiasm from last year and make sure there’s plenty of opportunities to get out on your bike” said Richard Porter, chairperson of Bike Waikato.

The calendar features two Boon Street Art Festival bike tours - visiting many of Hamilton’s murals via a group bike ride, a free breakfast for bike commuters in the CBD, and a social picnic at Gourmet in the Gardens. For those wanting to expand their bike knowledge, there are many bike skills events, from BMX training, to being confident riding in your neighbourhood. Go Eco and Western Community Centre are also running their regular Chainlink events, where you can get your bike repaired and learn bike maintenance skills to keep your bike riding smoothly.

“Almost every event is free to attend, in order to make this month as accessible as possible. It’s important we’re breaking down the barriers to cycling that we can - so come get your bike fixed, increase your confidence with a bike skills workshop, have fun on your bike and win prizes” said Louise Hutt, Bike Waikato’s Communications and Engagement Coordinator.

Bike Month ties in with the nationwide Aotearoa Bike Challenge, organised by Waka Kotahi which offers prizes for people who ride in February. Alongside the nationwide challenge, for Bike Month in the Waikato is the Tour de Coffee Culture, with 15 locations throughout Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton and Cambridge to win prizes by biking to.

For more information and details on each event, see bikewaikato.org.nz/events

